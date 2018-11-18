VIZZI, Lucille (D'Amico)

VIZZI - Lucille (nee D'Amico)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest November 17, 2018, at age 96, devoted mother of Luanne (Michael) Mackowski and Lenette St. John; cherished grandmother of Lauren (Brian), Eric and Mark; adored great-grandmother of Sienna and Elliot; also survived by other loving relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Service private. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com