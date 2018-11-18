SZWARTZ, Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Dombrowski)

Age 64, of Marilla, NY, beloved wife of 42 years to Martin Szwartz; dearest daughter of late Stanley and Mary (nee Szatkowski) Dombrowski; daughter-in-law of Lorraine and late Anthony Gumina; loving sister of David (girlfriend, Diana) Dombrowski and Diane (late Daniel) Grzybowski; sister-in-law of Cynthia (Thomas) Sokolas and Stacey (David) Brzezinski; aunt of James (girlfriend Kelly), Nancy (Ryan), Karen (Daniel), Steven (girlfriend Jessica), Samantha, Anthony and Nicolas; great aunt of Katherine, Lillian and Harrison; also survived by many cousins and godchildren. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 2-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM in Annunciation R.C. Church, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. Betty was a Religious Education Teacher at Annunciation Church and a former M&T Bank employee. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com