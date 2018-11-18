STANFORD, Charlene M.

STANFORD - Charlene M. October 22, 2018, peacefully following complications of heart failure. Beloved daughter of the late Charles P. and Janice (nee Shadle) Stanford; dear sister of Chuck (Ava) Stanford, Jr., Jana (late Blaine) Stanford-Sidler and Alfred Stanford; loving aunt of Kristen Stanford and Julie (Scott) Sanders; cherished great aunt of Brody and Dylann Sanders. Private services and interment will be held at Elmlawn Cemetery. Charlene was a lifelong educator, loved travel, being with her family and resided in Baltimore, MD for the past 22 years. Memorials may be made to Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library, 320 York Rd., Towson, MD 21204. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.