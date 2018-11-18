STACHERA, Joseph, Jr.

STACHERA - Joseph, Jr. Age 66, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away at home peacefully after a 13 month battle with glioblastoma brain cancer on Thursday, November 15, 2018. Joseph was born June 15, 1952. Joseph was a life member of VFW Post 8083, where he served as Commander from 2016 to 2018. He was retired as an electrician from Delphi. He proudly served in the US Air Force from 1971 to 1975, serving in Korea. He loved to golf and fish, and was a great husband, friend, and father. Joseph is survived by his wife, Molly Stachera; son, Erik Wawrzynek; sisters Judith Lynn Marshall, Carol Stachera and Marie Stachera; and sisters-in-law, Teresa (husband Thomas) Hull and Diane Renna; nephew Dan (wife Jenn) Nostrant; niece, Carla Smith; and great- nieces and great-nephew, Averie, Addison, and Lucas. He is also survived by the Fockers and many dear friends. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Helen Stachera. A Celebration of Life will be held at VFW Post 8083 in Belleview, Florida, on November 26, 2018, starting at 2 pm. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Stachera family may be shared at www.ForestLawnOcala.com