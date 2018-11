SLOMBA, Jeffrey P.

SLOMBA - Jeffrey P. August 23, 1961 - November 5, 2018. Beloved son of Katherine (nee Chilcott) and late Frank "Moose" Slomba; caring brother of Mary Kay, Paul, Mark and Kristin Ann; dear uncle of Jimmy Peckey, Jr., Josh and Elissa. Memorial Mass at St. Teresa's Church, 10 AM, December 15, 2018.