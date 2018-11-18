SIERACKI, James

Sieracki - James Of Orchard Park, NY, formerly of Lackawanna, NY, November 16, 2018, beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Parlato) Sieracki; cherished father of Kristin Sieracki (fiance Michael Sullivan Jr.); dearest grandfather of Kash Jacob James Cross, his "BEST BUDDY"; son of the late Stanley and Helen Sieracki; dear brother of Carole (late James) Kern and Raymond J. (Karen E.) Sieracki; loving uncle of Melissa (Christopher) Bretz, Jennifer (Cameron) Johnson, Andrew (Alison) Kern, Michael J. (Angela) Sieracki and Daniel J. Sieracki (Tess Smith); also survived by several great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said Tuesday morning at 9:45 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Sieracki was a former member and past President of the Lackawanna City School Board, former Youth Board Director for the City of Lackawanna, served on the OLV Basilica Parish Council for many years, and also served as an Usher at the Basilica for countless years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mary Sieracki, c/o The 11 Day Power Play, P.O. Box 4, Tonawanda, NY 14223. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com