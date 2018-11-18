SCZESNY, Florence M. (Rymarczyk)

November 15, 2018 of Cheektowaga, NY, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Edwin W. Sczesny; dearest mother of Judith Palmer, Melanie Weisenburg and the late Karen (John) Kline; dear grandmother of seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister of Theresa (George) Mazurowski, late Helen (late Henry) Gluszak and the late Joseph Rymarczyk; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 9 AM in Queen of Martyrs Church. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com