Scamurra, Elia lead Beauts over Boston

Haylee Scamurra and Maddie Elia, back in the city where they starred in college hockey, accounted for three goals and seven points between them, in leading the Buffalo Beauts over the Boston Pride, 5-2, on Sunday at Warrior Ice Rink in Boston.

The two are Western New York natives who went to Boston to play hockey, Scamurra at Northeastern and Elia at Boston University.

Scamurra had a goal and four assists as she took over the National Women's Hockey League lead in points with 12. Elia had two goals and an assist in the victory, which broke a three-game Buffalo losing streak.

Elia and Scamurra each scored within a span of 1:22 in the first period with each getting an assist It was 2-1 after Amanda Pelkey tallied for the Pride, one-timing a pass from Dana Trivigno.

A power-play goal by Elia and Julianna Iafallo's goal made it 4-1 after two periods. Emily Pfalzer gave Buffalo a 5-1 lead before Jillian Dempsey scored a late goal for the Pride. Scamurra picked up her fourth point on the Pfalzer goal.

Shannon Szabados had 24 saves in goal for the Beauts while Katie Burt had 15 for the Pride.

The Beauts are off until Dec. 8, when they will host the Connecticut Whale at HarborCenter at 6 p.m.