RUTECKI, Frances B. (Karczewski)

November 14, 2018, at age 90. Wife of the late Edward R.; dear mother of Sandra (Roger) Brown, Nancy (Rich) Swinney Barrios, Mary (Thomas) Cozza and the late Edward "Sonny" and Bernard "Barney"; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Donations to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. in Frances' name appreciated. Burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery, at the family's convenience. Condolences shared at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com