ROSS, Mary (DiMichele)

Ross - Mary (nee DiMichele) November 11, 2018, of Blasdell, NY. Beloved wife of late James A. Ross; devoted mother of Virgil Ross, Susan (Tom) Craver, Mary Jo (Don) Crowe, Kathy Sue Lempke-Ross, and Joann (Mike) Mohler; loving sister of Caroline (late Eugene) Strianese, late Phyllis (late Pat) Bonitatibus, and late Rosalie Leard; also survived by 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. Condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com