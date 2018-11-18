ROOT, Mary Ellen (Beamish)

November 11, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY; beloved daughter of Robert J. and Jeanne A. Beamish; dear mother of Jason (Hope), Kathryn Root and the late Daniel Root; loving grandmother of Olivia Ostrowski and Declan Root; step-grandmother of Xander Korte; dearest sister of Jeanne (Frank) Piacente, Rosemarie (William) Mauro, Linda (Richard) Kania, Robert (Kelly) Beamish and David (Karen) Beamish; dear friend of Dan Hanrahan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the Leukemia Team at Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 855-1411.