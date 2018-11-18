REILLY, Helen C. (Cardina)

REILLY - Helen C. (nee Cardina)

November 13, 2018, beloved wife of the late Wayne Reilly; loving mother of Dennis (Denise), Kevin Duke and the late Patrick, Emmett and Neil Reilly; mother-in-law of Maureen, Ruth and Louette Reilly; adored grandmother of eight grandchildren and one great-grandson; sister of Dorothy (late Theodore) Hausle, Anne Marie (late Pascal) Peters, Angela (late Franklin) Beck, the late Isabelle (late Joseph) Cooley and the late Joseph (late Frances) Cardina. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Church, 1395 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, on Saturday, December 1 at 2 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions in Helen's memory may be made to Gateway-Longview Foundation, 6350 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221 or the Sisters of St. Joseph, 4975 Strickler Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Arrangements by John E. Roberts Funeral Home. Share online condolences, www.jerfh.com