Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Maple Road in Amherst

| Published | Updated

An Amherst woman died of her injuries after she was struck by a car Sunday afternoon as she crossed Maple Road, Amherst Police reported.

Police said Susan R. Lowes, 68, suffered multiple injuries when she was struck by a car driven by a 62-year-old Willliamsville woman about 4:30 p.m. as she was walking in front of 2351 Maple Road at Transit Road. She was taken by ambulance to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, where she died, police said.

The East Amherst Fire Department and Twin City Ambulance assisted at the scene. Police asked anyone with information about the accident to call 689-1311.

Dale Anderson – Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
