No headlights leads to DWI arrest for unruly suspect

A Buffalo man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop Saturday evening resulting from allegedly operating a vehicle without headlights, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Kenneth Parks, 30, was eastbound on Peckham Street near Fillmore Avenue when he was pulled over. According to officers, Parks put the vehicle in reverse twice had to be "instructed multiple times" to put the vehicle in park.

Officers said Parks was belligerent as they smelled alcohol. Parks "set on the ground, refusing to comply, making field tests impossible," police said.

Parks was taken to the Buffalo Police Holding Center at 121 W. Eagle St., where he was recorded having a .09 blood alcohol level.