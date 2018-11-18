NCIDA approves tax break for fire truck and police car outfitter

Empire Emergency Apparatus, which plans a $1.65 million expansion of its Town of Niagara plant, was approved for a 15-year tax break last week by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

The company, which contracts with local governments to customize fire trucks and police cars manufactured elsewhere, pledged to add at least 11 new jobs to its staff of 13.

The incentive package, which reduces property taxes on the expansion and exempts Empire from sales taxes on building materials and furnishings, would save Empire $179,000 over 15 years.

The Niagara County Legislature will hold a public hearing Tuesday on an application for a state community development block grant to further assist the 9,700-square-foot enlargement of the old Niagara Active Hose Company hall on Lockport Road, where Empire has operated since 2008.