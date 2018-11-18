MYERS, John M.

MYERS - John M. Of West Seneca, NY, entered into rest on November 9, 2018, devoted father of Amanda Marie Myers, John Wayne Rocco Myers, Alexandra Katherine Myers; son of Edwin A. Myers and the late Dr. Theresa Ranne; dear brother of Dr. Jeanne Myers; uncle of Joanna Dunn; also survived by friends, cousins, and relatives. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday, November 30th, from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Vianney R.C. Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY on Saturday, December 1st, at 10 AM.

Brunch to immediately follow Mass. Mr. Myers was a retired Buffalo Police Officer. Online Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com