Mobile home blaze started at water pipe wrapped in heat tape

A late-night fire in a Chautauqua County mobile home park that started on a water pipe layered with heat tape drove out four residents but did not cause significant damage Saturday.

The county Sheriff's Fire Investigation Team found that the blaze at New Horizons Mobile Home Park in the Town of Portland at about 9:30 p.m. started at the pipe before spreading throughout the undercarriage of the mobile home. The fire was extinguished before it caused major damage to the structure.

The American Red Cross is helping the four residents who were displaced.

