MILLER, Virginia M. (Egloff)

MILLER - Virginia M. (nee Egloff)

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest November 11, 2018; beloved wife of the late Edwin J. Miller; devoted mother of Yvonne Andino; cherished grandmother of two grandchildren; loving daughter of the late William and Minnie Egloff; dear sister of Dorothy (late Arthur) Fahy, Eleanor (late Vincent) Rasp and the late William (Irene) Egloff, Ralph (Ruth) Egloff, Robert (Evelyn) Egloff, Nelson (Peggy) Egloff, Loraine (John) McCarthy, Arlene (Curt), Ross and June (Al) Sondel; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com