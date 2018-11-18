MIESZCZAK, Bernard F.

MIESZCZAK - Bernard F. Of West Seneca, NY, November 15, 2018; brother of Raymond and the late John and Richard (Arlene) Mieszczak; uncle of Lisa (Kevin) Marek, Renee Shipley and Michael (Terri) Mieszczak; great-uncle of Kevin and Nicole and several other nieces and nephews. Family present Monday, 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday morning at 9:30. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com