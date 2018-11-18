McKEEGAN, Marjorie Alice (Landel)

McKEEGAN - Marjorie Alice (nee Landel)

Of Corning, NY, formerly of Williamsville, NY died Tuesday, November 6, 2018. She was born November 2, 1922 in Williamsville, NY and moved to Corning September 13, 2009. Marjorie is survived by her two sons; Michael (Debbie) McKeegan of Corning, NY and Robert McKeegan III of Gloucester, MA; two grandsons, Sean McKeegan-Johnson and Adam McKeegan of Buffalo, NY; two nieces, Sally (Jim) Eichberg and Connie (Richard) McMenamin, and several cousins. She was predeceased by her spouse, Robert K. McKeegan Jr.; two sisters, Miriam Dolbeer and Eunice Brewster; brother-in-law Richard Brewster; sister-in-law Jeanne (McKeegan) Nasca and brother-in-law John Nasca. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Thursday afternoon, November 29th at 1:30 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 68 Eagle St., Williamsville, followed by interment in Williamsville Cemetery. Arrangements by BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Along with raising her two small boys who had lost their father, Marjorie sang in the St. Paul's Lutheran Church choir from age 17 until well into her 80's. She also enjoyed music, flower gardening, quilting, bird watching, and feeding the squirrels.