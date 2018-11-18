MAYS, Lillian Marie (Goerke)

November 6, 2018, at age 98, of Chapel Hill, N.C., formerly of Buffalo, N.Y. Beloved wife of Rolland L. Mays; mother of Dianne Jagiello (Joseph), Carol Puusepp (Hillar), Jan Kaiser (James) and Donald Mays; grandmother of eleven grandchildren and great-grandmother of nineteen. Predeceased by two granddaughters. A Mass of Christian Burial was offered at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment was at St. Matthew's Catholic Cemetery.