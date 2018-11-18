MARTINELLI, Diane C. (Gartler)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 16, 2018, beloved wife of Andre' F. Martinelli Sr.; devoted mother of Andre' (Leslie) Martinelli Jr. and the late Christine Martinelli; loving daughter of the late Joseph Sr. and Virginia Gartler; dear twin sister of Rosemary (Jack) Carlson; sister of Joseph (Donna) Gartler Jr. and the late Madeline (Fran) Barry and Faith Blenski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota Ave., Buffalo, on Tuesday at 2 PM (please assemble at church). Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com