MARLETTE, Rosemary Smith

MARLETTE - Rosemary Smith March 5, 1923 ~ July 13, 2018. Age 95, of Buffalo, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She leaves five children: Catherine M. Waddell (Frederick) of Winnetka, IL, Suzanne M. Sears (Buford) of Buffalo, NY, Tricia M. Nalle (Horace) of Atlanta, GA, John E. Marlette, Jr. (Jennifer) of Newcastle, Australia, and Mary M. Smith (Sidney) of Philadelphia, PA; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased in 1958 by her daughter, Rosemary S. Marlette and in 1971 by her husband, John E. Marlette, "Jack". A reception to honor and celebrate Rosemary's life will be held at the Garret Club, Friday, November 23rd, from 4-6 PM.