MARKIEWICZ, Stanley J. "1-800-STAN"

MARKIEWICZ - Stanley J.

"1-800-STAN"

November 14, 2018, at age 93. Beloved husband of the late Adele (Kiliszewski); dearest companion of Elizabeth Matras; loving father of Karoll (Ted) Kwitek, Karen (Thomas Wozniak) Markiewicz and the late Kathryn (Rocky Pisto) Jasinski; most cherished grandfather of Elizabeth (Jeff Henry) Schneider and Dr. Marcella (Dr. Tim Beals) Woiczik; dear brother of the late Victor; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Saturday, January 12th, 2019, at 9:30 AM. Stanley was a U.S. Navy World War II Veteran. A Funeral luncheon will take place following Mass. If attending, please RSVP to Karoll.Markiewicz@yahoo.com. Kindly share your online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com