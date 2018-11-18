Buffalo man hits Niagara Falls road sign, falls asleep, is charged

Niagara Falls Police reported that they arrested a Buffalo man for drunken driving after he hit a road sign in the downtown area Sunday morning, then fell asleep behind the wheel.

Responding to the 300 block of Third Street just after 7 a.m., police found an SUV that had jumped a curb and struck a sign before becoming wedged against a park bench. The driver was asleep at the wheel of the vehicle, which was still running and in drive, according to reports.

After waking the driver, police said that he failed several field sobriety tests and registered a 0.12 reading on a Breathalyzer test. Tarrik T. Love, 22, of Minnesota Avenue, was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving without a license.