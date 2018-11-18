Man arrested after disturbance wanted as Army deserter

A Conewango Valley man who was arrested following a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Town of Ellington was later found to be an Army deserter, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies were called at 8:40 p.m. to a residence on Route 62 and took Darren M. Hill, 31, into custody.

Deputies said he damaged someone else’s property while someone under 17 years old was present. After he was arraigned on counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, he was remanded to Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail.

According the Sheriff’s Office, it was later learned the Hill is wanted on a federal warrant for desertion from the Army. He now is being held without bail.