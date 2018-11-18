MADIGAN, Michael F., Sr.

November 15, 2018. Beloved husband of Christine (Szczechowski). Dear father of Michael Jr. (Cathy) and Timothy (Genevieve) Madigan. Loving Pop Pop of Miles, Mary Clare, Emily, Madeleine, Michael III, and Martha Grace. Son of the late Francis and Mary "Mae Brown" (Tarbet) Madigan. Brother of Patricia Rappold, Noreen Pietron and Beverly Casey. Nephew of Pat Brown. Best friend of Spike, Watson and the late Larry. Funeral from the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road, Wednesday, at 8:30 AM and from Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 115 O'Connell St., Buffalo, NY 14204 at 9:30 AM. Friends may call Monday from 7-9 PM and Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Condolences at www.CANNANFH.com