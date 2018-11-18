MACRIS, Frances (Fiorella)

MACRIS - Frances

(nee Fiorella)

November 14, 2018, age 99; beloved wife of the late Theodore C. Macris; dearest mother of Sharon (late Richard M.) Schnier and the late Theodore (late Helen) and Charles; loving grandmother of Susan, Cynthia and the late Richard H.; cherished great-grandmother of Nicholas; predeceased by siblings, Lucy (John) Gerase, Anthony (Lena), Peter (Rose), Josephine (Frank) DiJames, Mary (Luke) DeVito, Loretta (Robert) Spampata, John (Linda), and Dorothy (Carmen) Mattea; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, November 23, 2018 from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd. (near Borden Rd.), Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Family and friends are invited Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 9 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY 14059. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in St. Matthew Cemetery. Mrs. Macris was a member of the Cheektowaga Senior Citizens. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in her memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com