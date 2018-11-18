LOTT, Robert W.

LOTT LOTT - Robert W. Entered into eternal rest November 14, 2018; husband of the late Jeanette Ward-Lott; son of the late John E. Sr. and Edna Mae (nee Horton) Lott; cherished brother of Norma Jean Dorsey of Omaha, NE, John E. Jr. (Sarah), Annette Lott, Edna B. "Ebbie" Cooper, Kenneth L. (Joyce) Lott, the late Mary Gwendolyn Jackson, the late Donald W. Lott and the late James A. Lott; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Friday, November 23, 2018, from 12 Noon to 5 PM. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 24, 2018, 11 AM - 12 Noon at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 665 Michigan Ave., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Rev. Frank Bostic officiating. Interment Veterans' Field of Valor, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com