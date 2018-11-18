LODICO, James A.

LODICO - James A. Age 84, of Lewiston, NY, was called to our Lord peacefully on November 8, 2018, under Hospice care. Born in Buffalo, NY, Jim was the firstborn child of the late Joseph and Rose (Erick) Lodico. He cherished and loved his family and esteemed the friendship of his many friends. He is survived by his wife M. Jacquie; his children and step-children, Rosemary (Keith) Dodd, Michael, Pamela and Joseph Lodico, Timothy (Barbara), John (Mary), Tom (Bernadine) Allen, Judy (John) Nicolia, Joan (Richard) Pieroni, and Mary Helen (Michael) Miskuly; a brother John (late Jacquie) Lodico; sisters Kathleen (late James) Boerschig, Alberta (late Tim) Hollis, 13 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his step-daughter Valerie Dowd. Jim has donated his body to the to the U.B. Foundation Anatomical Gift Program. Flowers are gratefully declined. A time of visitation will take place for family and friends on Wednesday, November 21 after 9:30 AM at St. Peter's RC Church, 620 Center Street, Lewiston, NY 14092, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's name may be made to Hospice Niagara, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094 or to the National Parkinson's Foundation.