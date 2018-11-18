LOCKWOOD, Olga (Sukey)

November 12, 2018. Beloved mother and best friend of Beth (Dick) Gunnell and Lawrence Lockwood; inspirational and loving grammy to Rick Gunnell, Kendra (Jordan) Brady, and Jenna Gunnell; daughter of the late Joseph and Annie Sukey; sister of the late Manya Morris and Emile Sukey; also survived by treasured nieces, nephews and church, travel, bridge, golf, and exercise friends. All are invited to a Memorial Service on Friday, November 30, 2018 at 11 AM at Amherst Community Church, 77 Washington Hwy., Amherst, NY 14226. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Amherst Community Church or the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in Olga's name. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com