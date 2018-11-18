LOCK, Joanne "Dodie" (Hall)

LOCK - Joanne "Dodie"

(nee Hall)

October 15, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John R. Lock; mother of Martie (Thomas) Nicotera and David (Teresa) Lock; grandmother of Emily, Gregory, Daniel and Michael; sister of Donald (Barbara) Hall and the late Laurice (late Roberta) Hall. Friends and relatives are welcome to attend a Memorial Service at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave. at W. Ferry St. on Sunday, November 25th at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, The Mothers Club of Buffalo Educational Gift Fund (c/o Martie) or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.