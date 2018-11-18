LINENFELSER, Theodora "Teddy" (Klingel)

November 16, 2018, of Grand Island, wife of the late James E. Linenfelser; mother of James M. (Laury) Linenfelser and Julie (Donald) Dee; grandmother of John (Samantha) Bidell, Amy (Isaac) DeRego and Evan Linenfelser; great-grandmother of Francis Pio and Samson DeRego and Taylor Bidell; sister of Mary Ellen (the late James) Stewart; daughter of the late Theodore and Marion Klingel. Friends may call Tuesday 4-8 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church. Memorials may be made to the Grand Island Historical Society or the Grand Island Fire Co. Teddy was the founder and Director of Teddy's Islettes Baton and Drum Corps., and was the Grand Island Town Historian and a journalist for numerous local newspapers.