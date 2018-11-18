LEOUS, Marguerite "Peggy" (Schlau)

LEOUS - Marguerite "Peggy" (nee Schlau)

November 14, 2018. Wife of the late Alfred "Oppy" Leous. Survived by children Paul (Peggi), Mark (Glenna) and John (Jane) Leous; granddaughters Rose Leous and Jane Busillo (Eric); sisters Mary (Dick) Leous and Grace (Paul) Kinsella; brother John (Gail) Schlau and 43 nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on January 5, 2019 at 10:45 AM at St. John the Baptist, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, New York. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com