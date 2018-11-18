LEE, Judith Louise Smith

LEE - Judith Louise Smith Is it so small a thing to have enjoyed the sun, to have lived light in the spring, to have loved, to have thought, to have done, to have advanced true friends .... Matthew Arnold Judith Louise Smith Lee, lover of anything that flowers, gracious host, faithful servant and giver of the most exceptional hugs and kisses, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. Her family, known by both blood and love, was with her. Judith was the daughter of John I. and Mabel Smith of Delhi, NY. She was also predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Lee, Sr. Those who will remember Judith with gratitude and love include her sons: Robert, Steven and John (James Byers) Lee; her beloved grandchildren Matthew, Megan, Nathan and Kathryn; brother-in-law, Thomas Lee; sister-in-law, Ann Smith; and her dog, Molly. Judith had the very special ability to see the potential, and beauty, in everything: a pile of dirt and the will to become a garden, an empty room that will become warm and inviting with her touch, her friends, and her less than perfect family. She loved fully and cared greatly about others. Judith loved candles, her kids and grand kids, Miss Molly, her church family, her garden and her home. She was a very early adopter of healthy eating, following the guidance from Adele Davis, a noted author on the topic in the early 1960's and only serving skim milk to her kids. She also was a believer in recycling; restoring old furniture for use in her home and to share with other family members. Judith attended Delaware Academy in Delhi, NY, as well as Cortland University. During her lifetime she was also able to contribute, through membership, to the work of the Lewiston Service Guild, the Lewiston Garden Club, the Gray Ladies of Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital, the Pink Ladies of Ransomville Hospital and the Tatler Club. As a flfty-plus year member of the First Presbyterian Church, Judith taught Sunday school, represented the church on the Lockport Presbyterian Home Auxiliary and held positions including Elder and Deacon on more than one occasion. Arrangements that we hope will reflect and celebrate what made Judith very special to so many of us will be made at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to either the First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston or Niagara Hospice. Judith: the Mom, the Grandma, and the friend, will be missed very much. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Lewiston, NY. For guest register, visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com