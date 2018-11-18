KIHL, Victoria A. "Vickie" (Perna)

November 12, 2018. Beloved wife of Robert J. Kihl; dear sister of Rosalie Cappello, Frank (Jeanette), and Stephen (late Monica) Perna; daughter of the late John and Lena (Immerse) Perna; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church, Wednesday at 8:45 AM. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com