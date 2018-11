KESSNER, Norman

KESSNER - Norman Of Grand Island, November 12, 2018. Loving husband of Donna (nee Buchholz); dear father of Bonnie (Steve) Buirge, Heidi Falzone and Scott (Tammy) Kessner; also survived by five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, five sisters and three brothers. Donations in his name may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY or to the UB Anatomical Gift Program in his memory.