Kempston - Steven C. Of Hamburg, NY, November 16, 2018, Beloved husband of Kathleen A. (nee Kern) Kempston; devoted father of Shaun Kempston and Craig (Nicole Myer) Kempston; cherished grandfather of Teagan Kempston; dear brother of David (Linda) Kempston, Linda (Dale) Buss, Dennis (June) Kempston, Debra Kempston and Daryl Kempston; also survived by loving relatives, friends, nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Monday from 4-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) where a Memorial Service will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Operation Pets, 3443 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY 14219. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com