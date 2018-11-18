JOHNSTON, Darby I.

JOHNSTON - Darby I. November 14, 2018, age 86; beloved husband of Betty Johnston; devoted father of Margaret (Dwight) Anderson, David (Carol) Johnston, Susan Silver, Sally Johnston, Nancy Cunningham, James (Christine) Johnston, Jeffrey (fiance;e Ambrosia Garcia) Fausak, Douglas (Suzanne) Johnston and Darby A. (Nicole) Johnston; loving grandfather of 20 grandchildren and six, soon to be seven great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Ronald and Gorden Johnston; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service was held Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarence. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Darby's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com