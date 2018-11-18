JOHNSON, Frederick William

JOHNSON - Frederick William Fred went to be with his Lord on November 6, 2018. Beloved husband of 61 years to Suzanne (nee Beck) Johnson. Devoted father of Paul (Meghan), Dr. Elaine (Stephen) Douglas, Earl (late Cathleen) and Jennifer (Jonathan) Hubert. Cherished grandfather of 8: Seth, Stephen, Matthew, Aidan, Isabella, Austin, Kaitland and Liam. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 24th at 10:30 a.m. at Fellowship Wesleyan Church, 1645 Southwestern Blvd. in West Seneca, NY.