JEFFERS - Richard Joseph

Of South Buffalo, NY. Entered into rest November 14, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Virginia E. (nee O'Donnell); devoted father of Dolores Bartlett, Thomas J. (Barbara) Jeffers, Richard R. Jeffers, Denise (Hubert) Pineau, Virginia (Michael) Sulya, Melissa A. (Bennett) Bailey, and Christina M. (Hale) Williams; cherished grandfather of 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; loving son of the late William and Margaret Jeffers; dear brother of Jean (Ronald) Bolander, the late William and Ann Jeffers, the late Donald and Louise Jeffers, the late Ann and Norman Lichtenthal, the late Robert (Ann) Jeffers and the late Theodore (Alice) Jeffers; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-8 PM, where prayers will be held on Tuesday morning at 8:30 AM, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Martin of Tours at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Jeffers was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps. Online condolences will be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com