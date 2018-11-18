JAZWIECKI, Jeanette P. (Hudomint)

Of Akron, NY, passed away November 15, 2018, predeceased by husband, Jerome E. Jazwiecki and granddaughter, Angela Jazwiecki; loving mother of James (Jennifer) Jazwiecki of Akron and Dawn (Mark) Smith of Lancaster; grandmother of Robert Jazwiecki, Brock Smith, Camden Smith, Emily Jazwiecki and Grace Jazwiecki; sister of Joan (late Gene) Dziekan of Akron, Robert (Sandra) Hudomint and Dennis (Eunice) Hudomint and Chris (late Frank) Voll, all of Akron; also survived by her aunt, Arlene Gburek of East Amherst and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday (November 23rd) from 4-8 PM at J. LEONARD McANDREW FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 32 John St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday 10 AM at St. Teresa of Avila R.C. Church, 5771 Buell St., Akron. Sympathy shared at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net