Investor buys Drescher Paper Box building for conversion to self-storage

A Tonawanda investor is moving forward with his plan to convert a longtime paper-box and jigsaw puzzle manufacturing facility into self-storage space, after acquiring the East Side property.

Daniel Blanchard, through 459 Broadway LLC, paid $797,000 last week to acquire the 46,193-square-foot brick-and-stone building from Drescher Paper Box Inc. The sale includes 459, 467, 475, 477, 479, 481 and 483 Broadway, totaling 1.9 acres.

Blanchard, who already received a special-use permit, zoning variance and other city approvals for his $1 million project, plans to create more than 200 climate-controlled interior units on the building's three floors. He will also set up a retail operation where customers can buy moving, packing and office supplies, and rent mailboxes.

Drescher, founded in 1867, no longer needs as much space and hired Pyramid Brokerage to market the property while it relocates.