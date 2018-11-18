HUGHES, Paul R.

HUGHES - Paul R. November 11, 2018. Husband of 68 years to Helen Hughes; father of Donna (Donald) McKowan and Richard (Deborah) Hughes; grandfather of Donald McKowan, Kyle (Melissa) Cafferty, Evan (Pietrina) Cafferty and Brennan (Nicole) McKowan; great-grandfather of six great-grandchildren; brother of the late Robert (late Charlotte) Hughes. Also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 10 AM at Williamsville United Methodist Church, 5681 Main St., Williamsville, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DAV, 11672 Boncliff Dr., Alden, NY 14004. Paul served in the US Navy in the Korean conflict, a member of the American Legion, VFW Post and a former Mason. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and traveling. Paul was the Owner of Wehrle Motors. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com