HAWKINS, Robert

HAWKINS - Robert November 10, 2018, of Durham, NC, formerly of North Collins, NY, at the age of 67 years. Beloved brother of Larry (Patricia) Hawkins, Cheryl Hawkins, Yvonne Martin, Phyllis (Rick) Kron, and the late David Hawkins and Penny Hawkins-Thomas. Brother-in-law of Kathleen Hawkins. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call for a Memorial Visitation Saturday, November 24 from 10 AM-12 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY, where Memorial Service will follow at 12 PM. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com