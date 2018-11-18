Subscribe Today
Purple Eagles 9, Golden Griffins 6
Canisius Golden Griffins forward Dylan McLaughlin skates with the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius forward Nick Hutchison skates up the ice with the puck against Niagara forward Ludwig Stenlund in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius forward Casey Jerry skates up the ice with the puck against Niagara defenseman Jordan Wishman in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius goaltender Blake Weyrick makes a save on a shot by Niagara forward Luke Edgerton in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Niagara defenseman Jon Hill clears the puck away from Canisius forward Mitchell Martan the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Niagara goaltender Brian Wilson makes a save on a shot by Canisius forward Austin Alger in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius forward Dylan McLaughlin brings the puck up the ice on Niagara defenseman Jack Zielinski in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius forward Austin Alger scores two points over Niagara goaltender Brian Wilson in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius forward Austin Alger scores two points over Niagara goaltender Brian Wilson in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Niagara defenseman Jack Zielinski checks Canisius forward Nick Hutchison in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius forward Matt McLeod jumps over Niagara forward Nic Mucci in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Niagara forward Kris Spriggs scores against Canisius goaltender Blake Weyrick in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius forward J.D. Pogue shoots the puck around Niagara defenseman Jon Hill in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius goaltender Blake Weyrick makes a save on a shot by Niagara forward Reed Robinson in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Niagara goaltender Brian Wilson makes a save in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Niagara goaltender Brian Wilson makes a save while blocked by Canisius forward Nick Hutchison in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Niagara defenseman Chris Harpur is pushed into Canisius goaltender Blake Weyrick in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius goaltender Blake Weyrick makes a save on a shot by Niagara forward Eric Cooley in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Sunday, November 18, 2018
Niagara Purple Eagles 9, Canisius Golden Griffins 6
