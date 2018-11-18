FLYNN, Robert J.

FLYNN - Robert J. Of Tonawanda, NY. Entered into rest November 13, 2018. Loving son of Charles J. Flynn and Katherine R. Flynn; dear brother of William C., Scott P., Ryan T., and Courtney M.; cherished grandson of Leonard (late Joyce) Rendina and the late Charles J. (late Marjorie C.) Flynn; fond godson of Mary Beth McGough and John Rendina; also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, on Wednesday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Robert was a graduate of Buffalo State College. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com