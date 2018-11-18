FITZPATRICK, Heather M. (Bateman)

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest November 16, 2018, beloved wife of the late John J. Fitzpatrick; devoted mother of Amy (Carrie) Jordan; cherished grandmother of Chance, Ridge and Colby; loving daughter of the late Theodore and Carol Bateman; dear sister of Colleen (Ken), Robert, Kathy (Peter), Denise (Robert), Ted (Sally), Craig (Carla), Dawn and the late Melanie; best friend of Colleen and Sue; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 2-4 PM. Funeral Service immediately follows. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com