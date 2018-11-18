Early childhood advocacy group hosts program on Medicaid

A nonprofit alliance of funding organizations focused on improving early childhood education in Western New York will host a presentation next month about the role of New York State's Medicaid program in investing in the early years of life.

Kate Breslin, president and CEO of the Schuyler Center for Analysis and Advocacy, will keynote a Dec. 3 event hosted by Liftoff: WNY Early Childhood Funders for Change.

The program, entitled "Making the Most of a Little: New York State Medicaid's Investment in the Early Years of Life," will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Hilbert College's Bogel Hall Auditorium at 5200 South Park Ave. in Hamburg. It's open to the public, but reservations are required because of limited seating. Contact liftoffwny@gmail.com to RSVP.