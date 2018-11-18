Dunkirk blaze kills dog while residents are away

A fast-moving first-floor house fire in Dunkirk killed a dog early Sunday morning, but no people were inside and firefighters rescued a cat as they put out the blaze.

Dunkirk Fire Department crews arrived at 32 W. Fourth St. at 1:32 a.m. to find flames venting from a window because of a fire burning on the first floor. Firefighters learned that the residents were not home, but the pets were still inside. Crews inserted a hose line to extinguish the flames, which did not extend beyond the room where it started.

Firefighters took the cat out and found the dead dog. The first floor was heavily damaged by heat and smoke. The cause of the fire is under investigation.